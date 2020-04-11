Nebraska COVID-19 update: Lincoln reaches 50 cases

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, bringing the community's total to 50.

The new case is community-acquired. It is the 32nd such case in the area, the LLCHD said in a statement.

LLCHD is now monitoring 91 individuals. Lancaster County has reported one death, 1,468 negative tests and 50 positives with 15 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

There are now 669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 17 deaths.

