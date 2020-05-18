Nebraska COVID-19 update: 64 new cases in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Monday by health officials across Nebraska.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed that the county total of COVID-19 cases is 2,478. Sunday's reported total from the Douglas County Health Department was 2,414.

According to the release, there are 64 new cases in the county but details are still being collected.

As of Sunday night, according to this release, local hospitals reported 444 medical surge beds available, and 137 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the available 374 ventilators, 125 are in use- 44 being used for COVID-19 patients. This is 1 less than Sunday's report of 45 ventilators being used for COVID-19 patients.

The DCHD confirms that there have been 418 recoveries.