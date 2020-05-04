Nebraska COVID-19 update: Papillion Kwik Shop closes after employee tests positive

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announcede a total of 79 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln today, bringing the community's total to 394.

Papillion Kwik Shop closes

An employee at a Papillion Kwik Shop has tested positive for COVID-19 and the store is now closed to be sanitized, according to a statement from the company Monday.

The Kwik Shop at 101 Cedardale Road was informed one of their employees tested positive and the business is following the guidance from local health officials, the company stated.

"We closed the store at 2:30 on Monday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next week," the company reported. "We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time."

All employees at the store have been contacted and advised to follow Centers for Disease Control recommended guidelines.

The infected employee and others at the location are being provided with necessary resources and support, they said.

