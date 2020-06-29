Monday June 29 COVID-19 update: 1 death, 63 new cases in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Monday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

1 death, 63 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The individual who passed was a man over 70. The total number of deaths is now at 87.

The total number of cases in the county is 7,156.

As of Monday, there were 301 medical beds available at a 77 percent occupancy rate. There are 96 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 362 ventilators, 114 were in use, 23 of which by coronavirus patients.