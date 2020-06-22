Monday COVID-19 update: 63 new cases in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Monday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

2 new cases in Mills County

Mills County reports two new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

One case is between 41-60 years old and the other is between 19-40 years old.

Mills County has a total of 31 cases.

63 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and no new death reports.

The total number of cases in the county has reached 6,475. The total number of deaths remains at 80.

The county has also reported 2,502 recoveries.