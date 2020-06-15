COVID-19 update: 68 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Monday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

68 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has released early COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

The county is reporting 68 new cases and two new deaths.

The total number of cases in the county has reached 5,848 and the total number of lives lost is at 59.

Both deaths were individuals over 70. One was a man and one was a woman.