Nebraska COVID-19 update: 13 new cases reported in Lincoln

Lincoln Mayor Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Monday an additional 13 cases of COVID-19 have been identified by the state lab.

According to the news release from the mayor's office, the most recent cases are people ranging in age from 29 to 71. No further details are available yet, but the health department is investigating their exposures.

LLCHD is now monitoring 31 cases of COVID-19, the release states. The health district has had 1,030 negative tests, and 20 more are pending.

The mayor is expected to give an update at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

