Nebraska COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass reporting 53 cases; nine new cases in Lincoln

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department on Monday morning, bringing the area's total to 53 cases.

Of the total, 19 are travel-related, 19 are community-acquired, 15 are from close contact with a known case and four remain under investigation.

Lincoln reports 9 new cases

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed nine new cases Monday morning, bringing the total in that health district to 61.

The new cases, still under contact investigation, are five women and four men ages 20s-80s.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is planning a news conference at 3:30 p.m.