Nebraska COVID-19 update: Elkhorn nursing home reports 7th death, retesting residents

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Friday by health officials across Nebraska.

Life Care Center reports 7th death, plans to retest

Life Care Center in Elkhorn reported its seventh COVID-19 death Friday and announced plans to retest those residents who previously tested negative.

"In consultation with both state and county health agencies, we will be retesting all residents who initially tested negative," the release states.

According to a news release from the center, three more residents have tested positive, but it also states that five more residents are being treated for the virus at LCC and that seven fewer have tested negative.

"At this point, there is no plan to move all patients out of the facility," the release states, noting residents who develop "acute symptoms" will be transferred to a hospital.

"Each resident and the resident’s family have the freedom to make individual decisions on the best course of action for their loved one," the release states. "If a family chooses, they may take their loved one out of our facility and care for them in their own home or place them in a different facility."

Ten residents remain hospitalized — the same number reported since Wednesday.

One more employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the release states, bringing the total number of positive cases among staff to 28, but the release states that 25 employees are out sick — the same number reported Thursday — while the recovery total for employees remains at two.

