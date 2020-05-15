Nebraska COVID-19 update: Five Elkhorn nursing home residents hospitalized

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Friday by health officials across Nebraska.

Five nursing home residents hospitalized

A day after Life Care Center in Elkhorn confirmed two-thirds of residents had tested positive for COVID-19, 6 News has learned that five of those residents there have been hospitalized with the virus.

As of Thursday evening, 68 people at the center — 51 of 77 residents and 17 of 39 staff members — had tested positive for COVID-19. The Life Care Center of Elkhorn said then that it planned to test all residents this week.

Center officials issued a statement Friday noting that all residents had been tested Monday, and that the testing of staff was still in progress.

According to the statement:



51 residents have tested positive

25 residents tested negative

Two resident tests were still pending

17 staff have tested positive

22 staff have tested negative

Those residents who have tested positive but do not require hospitalization have been isolated as they receive care at the facility, the news release states. Staff members who have tested positive "are recovering at home and will only return to work when CDC guidelines for returning to work are met," the release states.

"We are working closely with the local health department as well as Nebraska Medicine ICAP. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, we have been following the latest guidelines, from both state and federal authorities, including the CDC," the release states. "Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our residents, nursing staff and other care providers. Our staff is trained in proper use of PPE and are following all relevant guidelines in infection control. They are putting in heroic efforts to ensure that our patients are receiving the best care."

Residents, associates, and family were notified about a positive case on April 28, according to the news release from the center.

The center implemented a "no visitors" policy in early March, the release states.

Lancaster County confirms 37 more cases

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced at her daily news conference Friday that the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was reporting 37 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln.

The health district has reported 735 positive cases to date, according to a release from the mayor's office.

2nd Lancaster County Jail inmate tests positive

Lancaster County Department of Corrections reported Friday that a second inmate there had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The inmate was recently released from the hospital and is back in the jail, isolated from the general inmate population, according to a release from corrections department.

"The inmate is currently being treated in the infirmary unit of the facility and is experiencing mild symptoms," the release states.

Corrections Director Brad Johnson noted: “We appreciate the high level of collaboration we are experiencing with our law enforcement and Health Department partners.”