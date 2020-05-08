Nebraska COVID-19 update: Douglas County confirms 88 more cases; Lincoln reports two Friday morning

Douglas County Health Department on Friday morning reported 88 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

The county also reported an additional nine people — five of them on ventilators — are now hospitalized with COVID-19, for a total of 88 coronavirus patients, 26 on ventilators, in Douglas County.

DCHD also stated in Friday's news release that 197 have recovered.

According to the release, the county currently has 474 beds and 225 ventilators available.

Lincoln reports two new cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday morning , bringing the total number of cases there to 511.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will give any new details on these or additional cases during her news conference at 3:30 p.m. [WATCH]