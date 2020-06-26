Friday COVID-19 update: 62 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Friday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 62 new cases and three new deaths.

The total number of cases in the county has reached 6,674.

One woman and two men all over 70 have passed away due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the county is now 86.

DCHD has also confirmed 2,884 recoveries in the county.