COVID-19 update: 102 new cases, 4 deaths in Douglas County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Friday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

3 new cases in Mills County

Mills County has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19.

The total case count in the county is now at 29.

102 new cases, 4 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 102 new cases and four deaths.

A man in his 40s has passed away and a man and two women over 75 have passed away.

The total number of deaths in the county is now 76.

The total case count in Douglas County has reached 6,240.

DCHD has confirmed 2,240 recoveries.