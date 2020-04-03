Lincoln lab finds two more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing county's total to 14

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total cases in that area to 14

The latest cases are a person in their 20s and another in their 70s. More details about the newest positive cases is expected in at a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The health department reports it has eight cases pending at the lab and that it is monitoring 97 people.

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases

