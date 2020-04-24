Nebraska COVID-19 update: State reports nearly 300 additional positive cases

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website showed the state was reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths and 297 more confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

Nebraska DHHS is reporting 50 deaths and 2,421 confirmed cases to date.

28 more cases in Douglas County

Dr. Adi Pour, Douglas County Health Director, said the county has had 376 positive cases — 28 more cases than were reported Thursday.

It was the biggest day-to-day increase of positive cases reported by the county to date.

The county's COVID-19 death toll remained at 14. Pour said all the coronavirus-related deaths occurred in people who had elevated risk-factors.

She said Douglas County has a positivity rate of 9.3%, or 6.8 cases per 10,000 residents.

The health director said she expects the number of cases to go up as the testing criteria has been revised, lowering the threshhold for testing beyond those who are determined to be "high-risk."

The county has 553 beds available, with an occupancy rate of 59%, Pour said. There are 42 COVID-19 patients, and 15 are on ventilators, she said.

There are 352 ventilators available in the county, including 101 in use; Pour said they had more but sent 50 to rural Nebraska, where they were more urgently needed.

96 more cases in Grand Island area

Central District Health Department reported two deaths and an additional 96 cases Friday, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Both deaths were Hall County residents: a man in his 30s and a woman in her 70s.

The health district has reported 21 COVID-19 deaths and 760 cases to date. Hall County has 721 cases; there's 31 cases in Hamilton County; and Merrick County has reported eight cases.

Six more cases in Lincoln

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the capital city's total to 113.

The new cases are a girl age 18 or younger, plus two women and four men in the 20-60 age range, the news release states.

East-Central reports nine new cases

East-Central District Health Department confirmed nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the health district's total number of positive cases to 31.

Seven of the new cases are in Colfax County, bringing its total to 15 cases. Two new cases are in Platte County, bringing the total number of cases there to 15 as well.

Nance County has reported a positive case.