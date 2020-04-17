Nebraska COVID-19 update: 12th case confirmed in Columbus area

The 12th case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the East-Central District Health Department in Columbus, Neb.

The person likely acquired the coronavirus from a known, sick person while working outside of the state.

The ECDHD reported there are now zero cases in Boone County, four in Colfax County, one in Nance County and seven in Platte County.

The age range of the confirmed cases ranges from nine to 83 years old.

CHI Health treating 62 COVID-19 patients

CHI Health reported there are 119 ICU beds and 51 ventilators in use at their facilities -- though not all are being used by COVID-19 patients.

They have 24 admitted coronavirus patients in the Omaha and Council Bluffs areas, while there are 38 admitted patients in CHI Health facilities outside that area.

—

