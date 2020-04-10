Nebraska COVID-19 update: Four new cases confirmed in Lincoln

Four additional new cases in Lincoln confirmed by the state lab were announced Friday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

LLCHD reported in Friday's release that the recently confirmed COVID-19 cases are three people in their 30s and one in their 60s. LLCHD has reported 49 cases in its jurisdiction, with 12 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

LLCHD is now monitoring 101 people with COVID-19, according to the release.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and LLCDH officials are planning a news conference for 3:30 p.m. Friday.

