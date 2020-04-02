Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lincoln

City officials announced Thursday morning two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lincoln, bringing the total to 11 in the capital city.

According to a release from the city, one case is a woman in her 40s, and the other is a man in his 60s.

Health officials said there are now 100 individuals being monitored in Lincoln. Lancaster County reports 442 negative tests and 11 positives with five cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

There are now 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and five deaths.

According to city officials, those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers, public safety personnel, residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes, those attending or working at daycares, and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions.

Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test, the city said in the release.