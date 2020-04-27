Nebraska COVID-19 update: Monday

The East-Central District Health Department based in Columbus, Neb. announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction Monday.

Thirteen of the cases were confirmed by testing at local medical facilities. There are 23 cases identified from a mass-testing event Friday in Schuyler.

Of the new cases, 17 are in Colfax County, 19 are in Platte County. The area's total number of cases stands at 67.

Contact tracing investigations are ongoing.

In total, the cumulative County counts are as follows, with probable cases in parentheses:

• Boone 0 (0 probable)

• Colfax 32 (4 probable)

• Nance 1 (1 probable)

• Platte 34 (4 probable)

