Nebraska Blood Bank 'dangerously low' on supply

Wed 5:16 PM, Jul 17, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb (KOLN) The Nebraska Community Blood Bank says they have less than a one-day supply of some blood types, and urgently need donations.

Donations tend to decrease in the summer, when many families take summer vacations, according to a release from NCBB. They're encouraging repeat and new donors to donate at one of their four donor centers or at a local blood drive.

If you would like to learn more about donating, and confirm you are eligible to donate, you can call Nebraska Community Blood Bank at 1-877-486-9414 or visit NCBB.org.

Read the original version of this article at www.1011now.com.

 