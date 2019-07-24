Nebraska Attorney General sues Hilton hotels for false pricing

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a lawsuit Tuesday against hotel company Hilton Dopco, Inc, for hiding hotel prices and charging hidden resort fees to increase profits.

The Attorney General alleges that Hilton has violated Nebraska’s consumer protection laws since 2012 and insists Hilton advertises accurate prices, relieves affected consumers, and pays civil penalties, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office.

“For years, Hilton has misled consumers in Nebraska regarding the true cost of certain Hilton hotel rooms,” said Attorney General Peterson. “They failed to heed warnings from the Federal Trade Commission and the mounting complaints from their own customers.”

According to the press release, the Attorney General claims that in order to stay competitive in the market, Hilton has been hiding the true price of their rooms. With fees labeled “daily mandatory charges,” “resort fees,” or “urban destination fees,” the hotel has been allegedly able to increase their profits without raising their initial prices.

In 2012 the Federal Trade Commission warned the hotel industry in all 50 states that their resort fees may be violating federal consumer protection laws. The Nebraska Attorney General’s office is hoping for restitution to all impacted Nebraska consumers.

For more information or to file a complaint, visit the Nebraska Attorney General’s office consumer protection website.

