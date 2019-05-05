Nebraska Army National Guard soldier dies during routine training

A Nebraska Army National Guard soldier died Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency during routine fitness training at the armory in Broken Bow.

Staff Sgt. Trevor J. Kurtzhals, 29, of Lexington, Nebraska was pronounced dead at Melham Medical Center.

He was an 11-year veteran of the Nebraska Army National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement that thoughts and prayers are with Kurtzhals' family, friends and community and that his "devoted service to our state and country will never be forgotten."