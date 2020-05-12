Nebraska Air National Guard planing Stratotanker flyover tour Wednesday

The Nebraska Air National Guard is planning to fly its Stratotanker around the state Wednesday in appreciation of healthcare professionals and others responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flyovers are a time-honored aviation of recognizing outstanding individuals and groups, the Nebraska National Guard release states.

Wednesday's tribute, part of a planned training flight, will take place with the Stratotanker, an aircraft that provides core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force, the release states.

The plane will be viewable from the following locations at the following times Wednesday:

EASTERN NEBRASKA

