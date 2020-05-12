Nebraska Air National Guard planing Stratotanker flyover tour Wednesday

(WOWT) -- The Nebraska Air National Guard is planning to fly its Stratotanker around the state Wednesday in appreciation of healthcare professionals and others responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flyovers are a time-honored aviation of recognizing outstanding individuals and groups, the Nebraska National Guard release states.
Wednesday's tribute, part of a planned training flight, will take place with the Stratotanker, an aircraft that provides core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force, the release states.
The plane will be viewable from the following locations at the following times Wednesday:
EASTERN NEBRASKA
- 2:07 p.m. -- Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus
- 2:11 p.m. -- CHI Health Schuyler, Schuyler
- 2:18 p.m. -- Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont
- 2:27 p.m. -- University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha
- 2:28 p.m. -- Bergan Mercy Medical Center, Omaha
- 2:31 p.m. -- CHI Health Lakeside, Omaha
- 2:33 p.m. -- CHI Health Midlands, Omaha
- 2:45 p.m. -- CHI Health - St. Elizabeth, Lincoln
- 2:45 p.m. -- Bryan West Medical Center, Lincoln
- 12:32 p.m. (Central Daylight time) -- Regional West Medical Center, Scottsbluff
- 1:06 p.m. -- Great Plains Health Hospital, North Platte
- 1:29 p.m. -- Kearney Regional Medical Center/CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney
- 1:41 p.m. -- Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings
- 1:50 p.m. -- CHI Health St Francis, Grand Island
OMAHA
LINCOLN
The plane will begin its journey with flyovers in western and central Nebraska before making its way east. Here are the planned flyover viewing times in those parts of the state:
WESTERN NEBRASKA
CENTRAL NEBRASKA
"Nebraskans are encouraged to view the flyovers from the safety of their homes or work while practicing physical distancing," the Nebraska National Guard release states. "Anyone working in and living around these facilities should have no problem seeing or hearing the aircraft.".
Wednesday's exercise will allow Stratotanker pilots to obtain some of their minimum number of flight hours required annually to maintain proficiency with the aircraft, the release states.
"This is our special way of honoring our healthcare professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general. "The National Guard is a community-based organization made up of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen who stand in solidarity with our families, friends and neighbors who are doing their part to kill the virus and end this pandemic."
Because the flight will happen during an already-planned training schedule, the flyovers will not incur additional costs to taxpayers, the release states.