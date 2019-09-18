State Penitentiary raided for contraband Wednesday

The Nebraska State Penitentiary went into lockdown in an effort to rid inmate cells of contraband.

It’s been called the first of its kind in Nebraska’s prison system. At 4:30 a.m., the State Pen. Went into lockdown and 90 minutes later, teams of investigators raided the prison.

More than 100 investigators were looking for things like weapons, drugs, alcohol, and cellphones. According to the State Inspector General Doug Koebernick, the State Pen. It is the worst when it comes to contraband.

“Tecumseh, the big issue is illegal alcohol. At the State Pen., you have a big K2 problem and a lot of cellphones,” Koebernick said.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police also assisted in the raid, according to Corrections Officer Scott Frakes, the operation had been planned for weeks.