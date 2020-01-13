Neb. Game and Parks to look into limiting visitors at Lake McConaughy

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is considering limiting the number of visitors at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala, nearby.

The commission says the high number of visitors over the last two years stretched public safety, basic sanitation services, shower facilities, campgrounds and parking areas in both recreation areas.

Proposed actions would be subject to the approval of the commission and would go into effect before Memorial Day.

A public open house to discuss the changes is scheduled this Thursday at the Lake McConaughy visitor center.

