Dozens of vehicles vandalized with a baseball bat in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a string of vandalism overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

A backhoe loader was one of many vehicles vandalized overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. (Source: Ryan Swanigan, KOLN)

LPD said so far 29 cars were damaged by a baseball bat or golf club.

The areas targeted stretched from 35th and Apple to 61st and Vine to 44th and Adams and the damage is estimated at over $12,000.

Police are looking for three suspects who were seen in a black hatchback.

Anyone with information or surveillance video should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.



