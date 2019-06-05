Dozens of vehicles vandalized with a baseball bat in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- Lincoln Police are investigating a string of vandalism overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
A backhoe loader was one of many vehicles vandalized overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. (Source: Ryan Swanigan, KOLN)
LPD said so far 29 cars were damaged by a baseball bat or golf club.
The areas targeted stretched from 35th and Apple to 61st and Vine to 44th and Adams and the damage is estimated at over $12,000.
Police are looking for three suspects who were seen in a black hatchback.
Anyone with information or surveillance video should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.