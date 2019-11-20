Nearly 500 women prisoners relocated after gas leak at Kansas correctional facility

The Topeka Correctional Facility has implemented temporary housing measures for nearly 500 women in the facility, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.

466 women were moved from five housing units after a gas leak was discovered in a gas line leading to the facility.

The women were moved to areas with online gas service functioning heating systems including the gymnasium and educational facilities. All of the temporary housing locations are located inside the secure perimeter of the facility.

The gas lines were worked on overnight by crews from Kansas Gas Service, P1 Group, Inc., and TCF maintenance staff. The work is still ongoing.

TCF, the only state facility for women, currently holds 905 women.

