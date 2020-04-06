Navy chief calls former ship commander ‘too naïve or too stupid’ over coronavirus memo

(CNN) - Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly had some harsh words for the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Capt. Brett Crozier, over the leak of a coronavirus memo.

In a public address to the ship’s crew Monday morning, Modly said Crozier was either stupid or naïve, or betrayed the Navy, according to a transcript provided by Navy officials.

Crozier had written to navy leadership to alert them of the challenges of trying to contain coronavirus on his ship and to urgently request sailors be allowed to quarantine off the ship.

Modly said Crozier was "too naive or too stupid" to be in command if he didn't think sending the memo to more than 20 people would not lead to it getting out to the public.

He said if he meant to leak the memo, then it's a betrayal.

A defense official familiar with the remarks said Modly should be fired over them.

Crozier has not publicly responded to the attack.

