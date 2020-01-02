Nativity scene in Lincoln gives back around the world

It's a scene that carries significant meaning for many religions the birth of Jesus Christ.

"Christmas, no matter what faith you are, we celebrate life, and what life means to any one of us," said artistic director of the nativity scene, Jose Herrero

The 20-foot long recreation in Cristo Rey takes over a week to complete and carries traces of the Holy Land with it. Hundreds of pieces from all over the world: Israel, Egypt, Spain and Italy- make Lincoln their home every holiday season for the last 15 years.

e want people in the Lincoln area to celebrate with us and be able to share the birth of Christ and the meaning of Christmas," said Herrero.

However, this Nativity scene and the collection of Nativity scenes from around the world aren't just to admire. It's also about giving back.

"We get so busy in Christmas time, shopping and getting gifts," said Herrero. "But in the real world, we need to think about those in real need."

A free will donation box sits beside the nativity at all times. It's going to benefit Nyumbani orphanage in Kenya and even support some people who need help here. On Friday, January 10th, a benefit dinner will be held to raise even more money. Herrero said this Nativity raised around $3000 last year alone. He said this Nativity is a great way to honor what Christmas is all about.

"These people are born orphan, born in a third world country and HIV positive."

Tickets for the dinner are $20 and sold at the 48th and "O" Super Saver. You can visit the Nativity at Cristo Rey during office hours.

