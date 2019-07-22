WATCH LIVE: Native Omaha Days organizers outline 2019 festival

The Native Omaha Days festival returns next week and organizers promise the largest production yet for the event with more than 30 events on the agenda.

This summer's edition runs from July 29th through August 5th - the 22nd biennial celebration.

Details regarding the artists, events and new activities are being unveiled at a 10 a.m. news conference today.

The Native Omahan’s Club, Omaha Economic Development Corporation, Empowerment Network, Native Omaha Days Organizing

Committee and community partners are teaming up to present “Come Vibe with Us.” Organizers call it "a perfect theme for the great things happening in North Omaha! Attracting thousands, the Native Omaha Days Festival will help accelerate the positive momentum in the community."

Traditional events remain part of the recipe:



Gospel Fest at Morning Star Baptist Church

Stroll Down Memory Lane in the Village at 24th and Lake

Native Omaha Days Parade along North 30th Street

Saturday Night Homecoming Ball at the Hilton Omaha Down

Sunday Worship Services

Blue Monday and more!

Internationally known musician and entertainer, Mario Corbino will be the headliner and producer for the Homecoming Ball featuring “The Home Grown All-Star Band.”

“In 2017, we worked together to expand Native Omaha Days tremendously and it was a great success. Based on the response and attendance, it was the best ever. This year promises to be even better. We are excited about our 22nd Biennial and the positive changes that have occurred and are underway in North Omaha,” said Sheila Jackson, Vice President of the Native Omahan Club.

At the news conference Monday, City Councilman Ben Gray said, "Every year the Native Omaha Days seems to get better and better." He said, "It is going to be a busy time this next week and it is going to be an enjoyable time."

For more information and a complete schedule of activities, visit nativeomahadays.org.