Native Omaha Days festival ready to roll with permits now in place

The Native Omaha Days festival ran into a bumpy start as health inspectors were forced to ask some vendors to leave. Organizers said they had permits for their people Friday but some were showing up to sell food without the proper paperwork.

Everything appeared to be running smoothly Friday. Officials with the Douglas County Health Department said they had some vendors out earlier this week to sell food not knowing they needed permits.

We're told at least two vendors set up along 24th Street were given warnings and asked to leave.

Inspectors say this isn't new. They come out regularly to check on vendors at events like this to make sure everyone consuming the food at the festival is safe.

Organizers tell us they're excited to be here and be a part of the multi-cultural event. While they say they had a small set back getting started the registered food vendors that are on site are ready

to sell and have some fun.

Sapphire Grill’s Candice Price said, “Even before we get going we have to be permitted by the Department of Agriculture, with the county and with the city so everyone out here has done a lot of work to make sure they are here and serving great food to the community.”

Organizer Ernest White said, “We're not trying to prevent anybody from making money. We just want make sure that people are safe and the only way we can do that it sot have that process and make sure they have everything.”

White said they're excited to be a part of Native Omaha Days, that providing food vendors for the community is a learning curve for everyone.

“We're not doing things the way we used to where just anybody can set up and sell food and it's really for health and safety.”

6 News was on hand Friday as inspectors made sure all the vendors we're up to par. Officials say each vendor at the event had to apply for a temporary food permit for this event. Food vendors are only registered to sell Friday and Saturday.

Price said her food truck keeps a three-compartment sink set up for sanitation.

“We use our bleach products for sanitizing and then we also need to make sure that we have our thermometers set for our freezers our refrigerators for our food products.”

Price said she's not bothered having the Health Department stop by, “because I go out and I eat also at some of these establishments and restaurants. I don't mind. I appreciate it. I know when I'm going somewhere to eat I want good, clean, safe food and that feels good to me. That's important.”

Food truck permits are a little different than regular vendors but the Health Department checked all the vendors. Now that the inspecting is over, everyone is ready to enjoy the festival weekend.