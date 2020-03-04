Native American journalist, activist Chuck Trimble dies

Longtime Native American journalist Chuck Trimble has died.

Trimble was a former executive director of the National Congress of American Indians and founder of the American Indian Press Association.

His daughter, Kaiti Fenz-Trimble, said on Facebook that the Oglala Lakota man died of natural causes in Omaha, Nebraska, at age 84. Trimble in the early 1970s founded the American Indian Press Association, which operated a news service for tribal newspapers. He served as executive director of the National Congress of American Indians from 1972 to 1978. Trimble also wrote columns on topics ranging from tribal politics to aging. Fellow Oglala Lakota journalist and publisher Tim Giago says Trimble's passing leaves a "big hole in the field of Native American journalism.”