Nation's weather problems slow travel at Eppley Airfield

All that snow and ice now causing havoc for travel around the country is also delaying travelers right here at home.

Travel troubles typically have a domino effect and the dominoes are causing headaches.

Anyone traveling to or through any of the major hubs hit by winter weather is facing the threat of speed-bumped schedules.

According to the Eppley Airfield’s website there were eight cities you could expect to be delayed into or out of Sunday afternoon.

We spoke with a number of travelers and for the most they're keeping a positive attitude. But we also found some "mind-straining."

Edward Rodriguez said, “It's very tiring. I feel very tired right now. I haven't slept. A couple of hours. And I'm going to be here until, well, a couple of hours to go. It's kind of mind-straining"

Collin Gainey said, “We'll do what we can to travel just because we want to see relatives we haven’t seen in a long time. So we're young enough and healthy enough to go through this. Maybe if I were 90-years-old I would reconsider."

These delays are expected into the night so if you're flying out of Omaha make sure you're checking your flight's status before heading to Eppley.