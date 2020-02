The National Weather Service is adjusting the point when it declares the Missouri River is flooding when it cuts through Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Until now, the minor flood stage was 29 feet. Beginning April 2nd it will be 27 feet.

The action stage was 25 feet, now it will be 21 feet.

The reason for this, to improve public notification and awareness of lowland flooding in the metro.

At 27 feet, several parks on both sides of the river flood.