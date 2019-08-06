National Night Out event helps surrounding law enforcement agencies enforce Neighborhood Watch Programs

Thousands of communities across the nation are celebrating National Night Out and communities in and around the metro are using it as an opportunity to revamp local neighborhood watches.

It’s an event hosted to get to know your neighbors. Omaha, Bellevue and other law enforcement agencies have decided to join forces to take advantage of this event to educate the community on the importance of keeping neighborhoods safe.

“Neighborhood watch groups are our eyes and ears on streets we are very blessed to have all of the officers that patrol our streets in Bellevue but we can't be everyone all the time,” said Roger Cox with the Bellevue Police Department.

Robert Jeffus, behind one of the areas longest standing neighborhood watch groups, is looking forward to tonight’s event.

“We are a very safe and secure community but I think we’d be even more so if we had more neighborhood watch groups,” said Jeffus.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, there is value in knowing your neighbors and combining law enforcement forces, will be a needed effort to push neighborhood watch programs.

