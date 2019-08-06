National Night Out builds community relationships

Being a good neighbor can be as simple as shoveling your neighbor's snow, or as big as stopping a crime. But those things might not happen if you don't have a relationship with your neighborhood.

Roger Cox with Bellevue police said it might not seem like much, but treating your neighbor right can only benefit you because neighbors are your true first responders when you need help.

"No one knows your neighborhood better than you do. And even though we have awesome officers that patrol the neighborhoods very well, no one still knows it better than that neighbor," Cox said.

National Night Out is an excuse to push that message across the country. Police and neighbors getting acquainted and letting each other know they will be there for them.

Suzanne Quinn is one person who decided to tackle a big issue in her neighborhood. She is the co-founder of Bellevue Together and helps children in need.

"We just come beside them to help them when maybe they're in a rough spot and we want to give them a little bit of hope and dignity and start off the year a great new," Quinn said.

Quinn said growing a safer community starts with growing youth, giving them unconditional love, and showing them why it's important to have a sense of community.

"I think it grows your community brilliantly. And what we've seen in Bellevue whether it was through the tornados or through the floods is people coming together," Quinn said.