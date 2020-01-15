Name released of 1 arrested after police chase that hit police cruiser Tuesday

We now know the name of one of the people arrested after a police chase ended with a police cruiser getting hit Tuesday evening.

A police report says Juan Salazar was arrested on a bunch of different charges including operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and theft.

The chase began when an officer spotted a car on Storz Expressway and Florence Boulevard. The car had been stolen during a robbery this past Sunday. The chase ended in a crash near 29th and Cumming streets, just west of the North Freeway.

