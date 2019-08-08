NW Omaha Apartment Fire

A fire broke out at a large apartment complex in northwest Omaha early Thursday morning.

When crews arrived about 2:30 a.m., they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building near 142nd Avenue and West Maple Road. This was at the Benz Apartment complex.

At one point, the third floor apartment crashed down to the bottom floor.

No one was injured. 6 News was told as the scene that 12 units were affected by flames, smoke, and/or water. Fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to the northeast part of the building.