NW Iowa man pleads not guilty to charges related to fatal crash

Updated: Wed 1:34 PM, Sep 04, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A northwest Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the July death of a man injured in a car crash.

The Sioux City Journal reports 38-year-old Darrick Toel, of Le Mars, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated.

Toel was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree on the evening of July 1.

His passenger, 37-year-old Ryan Toel of Struble, was injured and died two days later.


Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the plea.

 