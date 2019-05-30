NU Regents name Susan Fritz interim president-elect

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has named Susan M. Fritz, Ph.D., as interim president-elect. Fritz will become the first woman to lead the university since the system office was created 51 years ago.

The 30-year veteran of NU has served as executive vice president and provost since 2012.

Fritz, a Nebraska native, will assume the title of interim president on Aug. 15, following the departure of current President Hank Bounds. She will remain in the role until the Board completes its national search for the next president and her successor is in place.

“In considering our interim leadership, the Board of Regents had a clear priority: Select the best possible person to carry forward the University of Nebraska’s momentum in providing affordable, accessible, outstanding education for our 52,000 students and the people of Nebraska,” Board of Regents Chairman Tim Clare said. “Dr. Susan Fritz is that leader."

Fritz said, “It is the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted with this role by the Board of Regents. I know from personal experience that the University of Nebraska is a powerful force for change and growth for young people and communities alike. To have the opportunity to serve the university in this way, at a time of such great opportunity, is beyond what I would have thought possible."

Bounds is stepping down after four years at the helm.

By mutual agreement with the Board, Fritz will not be a candidate for the permanent presidency.