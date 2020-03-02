NSP trooper passes away in Kearney

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Dale Fahnholz of rural Kearney passed away Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at his home, the NSP said Monday.

Fahnholz, 47, was taken to Kearney Regional Hospital where he died.

Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said it was a sad day for the entire NSP family.

"Dale served Nebraska with honor for 26 years and was well known throughout central Nebraska," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues in Troop C during this difficult time."

Fahnholz, prior to joining the state patrol, began his law enforcement career as a deputy for the Red Willow County Sheriff's Office.

He began his NSP career in 1994 in North Platte as a carrier enforcement officer before becoming a trooper in 1995.

He was based in Lexington, then Kearney in 1997, where he stayed the rest of his career. He worked in both the patrol division and investigative services.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. Service arrangements are pending.