NSP trooper killed in western Nebraska traffic accident

According to a tweet by the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper was killed in a Thursday morning traffic accident in western Nebraska.

The tweet said the trooper was on duty in Morrill County at the time of the crash.

The name of the trooper was not immediately released. Details of the accident are not yet public.

The tweet read: “We are heartbroken to announce that a Nebraska State Trooper was killed in a traffic accident this morning while on duty in Morrill County. We will release additional details when appropriate. Please keep the Trooper’s family, all of NSP, and others involved in your prayers.”