NSP seizes cocaine and marijuana during traffic stop near Brady

The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a California man and seized cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop near Interstate 80 near Brady.

On Sunday, November 10, according to a release from the NSP, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on an eastbound Nissan Rogue who was speeding. During the stop, the trooper detected indicators of criminal activity and a search revealed 2.2 pounds of cocaine hidden in a spare tire and 1.5 pounds of marijuana concealed in a box with spray foam.

Arnold Rodriguez, the driver, of California, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana—more than one pound, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

