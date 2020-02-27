NSP says meth seizures are their number one priority in 2020

On February 14, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol pulled over an RV near Lincoln and ended up finding half a pound of meth.

That half a pound put the Patrol over the edge of seizing 1,000 pounds of meth in the last ten years.

"In Nebraska, meth is huge," Sgt. Rob Pelster, with the patrol, said.

Nearly half of that meth was seized in just the last two years.

That's for a few different reasons. First, because meth prices are way down creating more demand, so there's more meth in Nebraska. Second, getting meth off the streets is now the patrol's number one priority.

It's Sgt. Pelster's top priority too. He's been with the department for nearly 20 years and spent every year patrolling I-80. But within the last few years, there's been something different; support.

"Sgt. John Bolduc joined NSP on October 16, 2017, and that's when everything changed," Pelster said. "He has a focus on serious offenders, those trafficking or moving loads of meth to Nebraska and through Nebraska."

Sgt. Pelster said they've been doing more traffic stops, helping them track down offenders.

"We're out there making traffic stops for legal reasons and looking for indicators of criminal activity," Pelster said. "What does that look like? General conversation. We look for things not consistent with innocent people, we engage people in conversation during the stop and the beautiful thing is that the innocent public doesn't have any issues talking with the police."

Numbers show it's working.

In 2015, 2016 and 2017, prior to Colonel Bolduc's arrival, the patrol seized less than 100 pounds of meth each year. In 2018 they seized 185 pounds and in 2019 they seized 230 pounds. So far in 2020, they've seized 25.

Sgt. Pelster said every pound makes a difference.

"230 pounds of meth heading to cities across our nation, that's not on our streets, that's a huge impact," he said.

He said it not only impacts the general health and wellbeing of the nation but the safety of every community.

"Drugs like meth are the root of a lot of different crimes," Pelster said. "Rape, robbery, assaults, so if we can rid these communities of meth it also has an effect on other crimes."