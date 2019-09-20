NSP presents Public Service Award for bridge rescue

The Nebraska State Patrol honored Pedro Gonzalez Jurado Friday for actions that may have saved a woman's life last week.

He was honored with NSP's Public Service Award presented by Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc.

The incident, captured by an NSP camera, unfolded around 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday. A woman was standing on the Highway 63 Bridge over Interstate 80 near Greenwood. Jurado and his work partner stopped their vehicle to speak with her.

As troopers arrived moments later, they found the woman standing on the wall overlooking I-80. Jurado and his colleague were there, still talking with her.

As the trooper began speaking with the woman, she turned her attention toward the trooper and away from Jurado. He seized the opportunity, rushed forward, and pulled her to safety.

The woman was taken to safety and voluntarily entered emergency protective care.

“This was an incredible act by Mr. Jurado,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “He not only made the decision to stop and help but also had a split-second reaction that may have prevented a tragedy. His entire family should be proud.”

The Nebraska State Patrol Public Service Award recognizes citizens who demonstrate significant accomplishment with regard to public safety.