NSP nets more than 200 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops

Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested two people after discovering more than 200 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops Monday.

At about 5:40 p.m. local time Monday, the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe was pulled over after failing to signal a turn when exiting Interstate 80 at the Ogallala interchange, according to an NSP release.

Erasmo Arteaga Chavez, 26, of Renton, Wash., was driving the vehicle and now faces charges on possessing more than a pound of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was taken to Keith County jail, the release states.

About 40 minutes later, another NSP trooper pulled over a Ford Explorer at mile marker 273 near Kearney for following another vehicle too closely, the release states.

Patricia Jolly, the 57-year-old driver from Pearl, Miss., was arrested on charges of possessing more than a pound of marijuana with intent to deliver. She was booked in to Buffalo County Jail.