NSP makes meth bust near Gretna

Nebraska State Troopers on Friday reported arresting two people after seizing 17 pounds of methamphetamine near Gretna.

At 7:25 p.m. Thursday, troopers saw a GMC Safari at a gas station at the Interstate 80 exit at mile marker 432, the report states.

"Due to the proximity of the vehicle to Interstate 80, a focus of high-intensity enforcement operations, troopers began to investigate," the report states.

An NSP K9 detected "the presence of a controlled substance," prompting a search of the vehicle, the report states. Troopers said they found 17.2 pounds of meth hidden in the dash.

Jose Ortiz-Figueroa, 52, and Ana Maria Murguia-Salonio, 51, both of Mexico, were booked on possession of methamphetamine and take to Sarpy County Jail.