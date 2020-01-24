NSP looking for elderly man missing from south-central Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol are asking the public's help in locating an elderly white man reported missing in Beaver City last week.

NSP issued an endangered missing advisory for Larry Hardenbrook, 78, last week but said Friday that he still has not been located.

Hardenbrook is described as 6-foot-1 weighing about 190 pounds, according to the NSP release. He has white hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

Hardenbrook was last seen Jan. 14 wearing a gray sweater with black stripes, jeans, and brown dress shoes, the release states. He was initially reported missing by the Furnas County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or immediately contact in the Furnas County Sheriff's Department at 308-268-2245.