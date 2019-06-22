NSP keeps watchful eye on CWS crowds for signs of human trafficking

With the College World Series in town, law enforcement is keeping an eye on those who might be held captive in plain sight.

Tens of thousands flock to Omaha for the series every year. Most are average sports fans but what you don’t see are the people who may want to harm you and those working to keep you safe.

Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Eric Kauffman said, “We have investigators in plain clothes that will be mingling with the crowd looking for any type of law violation from alcohol to fights to theft to any kind of human trafficking.”

According to Homeland Security, trafficking involves use of force, fraud or coercion tricking helpless victims. While they may miss the signs, you might not.

“But it is a legitimate problem and a serious issue we are trying to fight,” Kauffman said. “We rely on the public quite a bit when it comes to human trafficking.”

Businesses are also doing their part to keep natives and visitors safe. The Mattress Factory is a popular College World Series bar and Cyndi Murphy tells us they aren't fooling around this year. They are keeping a watch on guests.

“We have off-duty police on premises with us all the time and we have a security company we bring in as well.”

As the numbers go up at the bar, the Mattress Factory will also increase their security.

“For us, we just look at everyone to make sure everyone is safe getting in their Ubers correctly and keeping an eye on all that.”

According to the Women’s Fund, in Nebraska alone 900 people are for sale for sex on a monthly basis.

Lt. Kauffman says they rely on the public and that signs of being trafficked are easy to spot.

“The trafficker may have control over the ID, their purse and credit cards. They may speak for the victim. They don't allow for the victim to speak on their own behalf.”

The Nebraska State Patrol is urging anyone to say something if they see something that may seem off.

“The State Patrol, this is our city. We love Omaha. We love this event and the people who live here. But if people are coming here to cause harm to any of our citizens or anyone who is here to have a good time, we are going to find you and deal with you.”

The State Patrol reminds us to keep an eye out. If you see something, say something.”