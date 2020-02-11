NSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in southwestern Nebraska

The Nebraska State Patrol says it's investigating a shooting involving a Hitchcock County sheriff's deputy in southwestern Nebraska.

The patrol says in a news release that the shooting occurred early Tuesday morning, after deputies were called just after 1 a.m. for reports of a man shooting a gun near a home in Trenton. The patrol says deputies arrived on the scene around 1:30 a.m., and requested medics about 10 minutes later, saying shots had been fired.

A man who was shot was taken to a McCook hospital, then flown to a Lincoln hospital, where the patrol said he was in stable condition. His name has not been released.

No officers were injured.